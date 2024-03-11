Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $14.95 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.68. The company had a trading volume of 936,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.68. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

