Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $23.42 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $23,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after buying an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.69. 308,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,161. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.28. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $252.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

