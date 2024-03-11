Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 148,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,460,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of TKO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 130,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,295. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.