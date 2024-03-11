Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 148,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,460,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of TKO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TKO Group Stock Performance
Shares of TKO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 130,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,295. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.69 and a beta of 1.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
