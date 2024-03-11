Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.47. The stock had a trading volume of 258,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.20 and its 200 day moving average is $251.69. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

