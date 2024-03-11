Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 5,615 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,486 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,258,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,891,002. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.