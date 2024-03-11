Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,055 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.09. 355,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.15 and a beta of 0.87. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iridium Communications

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.