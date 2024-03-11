Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Down 5.8%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.34 and last traded at $36.65. Approximately 571,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 772,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.68) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $331,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,000 shares of company stock worth $13,895,360. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.