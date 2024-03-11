Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $21.28 on Monday, reaching $1,287.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,349. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,218.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,026.25. The stock has a market cap of $596.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

