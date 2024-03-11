Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $1,400.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,308.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,218.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,026.25. Broadcom has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $606.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

