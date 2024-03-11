Brokerages Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target at $56.08

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.08.

Several research firms have commented on BRBR. Mizuho upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $59.77 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

