Brokerages Set Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Target Price at $35.67

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $747.36 million, a P/E ratio of 128.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $37.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 871.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,550,000 after purchasing an additional 217,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

