Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Price Target at $16.43

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.43.
DAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Shares of DAN opened at $12.18 on Monday. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
