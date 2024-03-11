Brokerages Set Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Price Target at $11.20

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NYSE LAAC opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $803.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

