Brokerages Set Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target at $37.58

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Viper Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viper Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $35.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.