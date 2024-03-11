Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Price Target at $61.03

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.33 target price (up previously from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $56.00 to $56.67 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $29,195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 653,067,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,597,369.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $29,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 653,067,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,597,369.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,032,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,713,412 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after buying an additional 426,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $60.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21. Walmart has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

