Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Acquires 3,680 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.0% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.35. 3,920,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,457,252. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average of $105.87. The stock has a market cap of $425.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

