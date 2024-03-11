Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 3.1% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 23.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,217,000 after acquiring an additional 461,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $11.33 on Monday, reaching $746.35. 248,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,246. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $753.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $664.03. The company has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

