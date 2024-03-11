Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Buys 1,260 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,303,307. The company has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

