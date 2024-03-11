Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %
Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $546.11. 42,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $543.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.49. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
