Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $149,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623,082. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

