Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $3.16 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 1.7% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after buying an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after buying an additional 2,134,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

NYSE OTIS traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.62. 428,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $97.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

