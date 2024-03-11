Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $2,822,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 623.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.6 %

ECL traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,125. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $227.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.32.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

