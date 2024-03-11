Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Purchases 192 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $236.92. 19,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

