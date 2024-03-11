Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 30 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $465.28. 266,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,319. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $479.14. The company has a market capitalization of $434.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,428 shares of company stock worth $24,911,617 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

