Brunner (LON:BUT) Insider Purchases £1,922.23 in Stock

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) insider James Sharp bought 151 shares of Brunner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,273 ($16.16) per share, with a total value of £1,922.23 ($2,439.69).

James Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brunner alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, James Sharp acquired 4,911 shares of Brunner stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,144 ($14.52) per share, with a total value of £56,181.84 ($71,305.80).

Brunner Price Performance

Shares of Brunner stock opened at GBX 1,265 ($16.06) on Monday. Brunner has a 52-week low of GBX 964 ($12.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,285 ($16.31). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,193.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of £540.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2,833.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Brunner Increases Dividend

Brunner Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Brunner’s previous dividend of $5.55. Brunner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,111.11%.

(Get Free Report)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.