Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

CHI stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,176,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

