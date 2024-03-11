Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.00

Shares of Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.27), with a volume of 2342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.65).

The company has a market cap of £11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,166.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.09.

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. Its properties include office spaces, garages, and public house/restaurant. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

