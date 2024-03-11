Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $77.34

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.34, but opened at $74.66. Camtek shares last traded at $73.84, with a volume of 144,734 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAMT. Barclays increased their price target on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 54,518 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $13,105,000. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its stake in Camtek by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 245,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $1,702,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camtek by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

