Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,240.00

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,240 ($28.43) and last traded at GBX 2,153 ($27.33), with a volume of 2961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,159.88 ($27.41).

Canadian General Investments Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £449.12 million, a P/E ratio of -294.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,070.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,077.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

