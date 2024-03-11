Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $727,713,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $273,243,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $128.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.90. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

