Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.73.

CWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWB opened at C$28.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$22.96 and a 12 month high of C$31.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.95.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.02. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of C$289.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6007702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

