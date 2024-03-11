Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) & MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Financial Analysis

Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL – Get Free Report) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Candlewood Hotel and MGM Resorts International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A MGM Resorts International 0 3 10 0 2.77

MGM Resorts International has a consensus target price of $54.90, suggesting a potential upside of 29.27%. Given MGM Resorts International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MGM Resorts International is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MGM Resorts International $16.16 billion 0.84 $1.14 billion $3.17 13.40

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and MGM Resorts International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MGM Resorts International has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Profitability

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and MGM Resorts International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A MGM Resorts International 7.07% 20.51% 2.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of MGM Resorts International shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats Candlewood Hotel on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candlewood Hotel

Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free First Night Kit' complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary cooked to order' breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company's casino operations include slots and table games, as well as online sports betting and iGaming through BetMGM. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

