Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.12.

TSE:CFX opened at C$1.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$3.62.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

