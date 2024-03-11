Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.12.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.
