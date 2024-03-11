Capri Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 50,678 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 630% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,939 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Capri by 27.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after buying an additional 581,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,977,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,342. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

