Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.49 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Cardano has a total market cap of $27.49 billion and $1.23 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.96 or 0.05579568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00065596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00019406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003712 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,700,287,536 coins and its circulating supply is 35,550,835,001 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.