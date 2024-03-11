Carlson Capital Management Acquires 2,279 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 971,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,934,000 after buying an additional 192,408 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $462,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.54. 263,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $180.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

