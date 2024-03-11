Carlson Capital Management Acquires 51 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,311 shares of company stock worth $19,333,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $279.37. The company had a trading volume of 876,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,604. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $286.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
