Carlson Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 3,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Graco by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $478,292.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,008 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.39. 54,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,438. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $93.74.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

