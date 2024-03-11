Carlson Capital Management Buys 552 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 90,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,474,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 102,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,859 shares of company stock worth $39,178,332. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,252,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,592,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.94 and a one year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

