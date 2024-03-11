Carlson Capital Management Has $17.48 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.49% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after buying an additional 8,898,275 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,602,000 after buying an additional 3,511,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,681,000 after buying an additional 2,223,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,582 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $58.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,871. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $58.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

