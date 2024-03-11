Carlson Capital Management Has $281,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

OEF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,662. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $172.04 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.85.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.