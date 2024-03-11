Carlson Capital Management Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

HD stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $370.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $369.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $385.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.