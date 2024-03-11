Carlson Capital Management Invests $301,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $305.10. 1,132,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,039. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.39. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock worth $315,443,192. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

