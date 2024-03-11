Carlson Capital Management Purchases 13,824 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 419.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. FMR LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after purchasing an additional 859,301 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SHW traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $337.61. 196,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,635. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $347.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.75 and a 200 day moving average of $283.53. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,699 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.