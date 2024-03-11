Carlson Capital Management Purchases 184 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.37. 6,791,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,382,416. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

