Carlson Capital Management Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

View Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.