Carlson Capital Management Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after acquiring an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after purchasing an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.60. 1,182,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613,864. The company has a market capitalization of $224.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

