Carlson Capital Management Sells 2,608 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $60.22. 27,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.