Carlson Capital Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $918,324,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,262,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $131,081,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $338.35. 244,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,330. The stock has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

